‘Market Days on Broadway’ makes return to the Fountain City this Saturday

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, Uptown Columbus’ ‘Market Days on Broadway’ begins Saturday.

More than 130 local vendors will set up on the sidewalk along Broadway to sell items ranging from produce, florals, jewelry and more.

Uptown Communication Manager Tracey Green said the group is excited that the event is returning in full force following the pandemic.

“We are truly back to that Farmer’s Day Market feel. We are really excited. We have several vendors that will do produce, meats and florals. We have a seafood guy that is coming who catches fresh shrimp weekly. We have vendors back this year that we haven’t had in over two years,” expressed Green.

You can attend Uptown’s Market Days every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon until November 26.

