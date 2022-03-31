Business Break
MCSO, Columbus Police Dept. leaders explain responsibilities following emailed directive

A recent directive for one group’s officers in terms of how they were to deal with another, raised some eyebrows amongst agency heads.
By James Giles
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local law enforcement agencies are saying they are focused on “21st Century Policing”.

However, a recent directive for one group’s officers regarding dealing with another raised some eyebrows amongst agency heads.

The Sheriff’s Office told News Leader 9 they typically focused on serving warrants and protecting government buildings in years past instead of being more hands-on with the enforcement piece and assisting Columbus police.

According to law enforcement officials, there once were clear differences between the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

“The role of the police department is to be the primary 911 responder,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

While Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said, “Traditionally for some sheriffs, it has been to maintain the jail and the courts.”

But according to Countryman, he chose to expand his office’s focus.

He said his office is currently a one-stop-shop with different pieces, including SWAT, investigators and patrol.

“What we do right now is more impact patrolling. Impact policing. Impact arrest.”, Countryman said.

He added it’s to aid and assist other agencies like CPD.

Initially, when the sheriff caught wind of the directive sent out in an email to the police department, he raised an eyebrow.

(CPD)

News Leader 9 asked Blackmon about the order, and he said, “That’s definitely not the case. That directive was taken out of context. The intent was to be a training directive, and I’ve since clarified since it was initially communicated with a different source within the department.”

Both men assured News Leader 9 that they have a positive working relationship and only want to protect the communities they serve.

“We’re on the streets together.”, said Blackmon

Countryman said, ”It’s not about who wins. It’s not about who’s doing what. It’s about how do we better serve the citizens.”

(Source: MCSO)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

