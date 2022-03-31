Business Break
Opelika superstore receiving backlash for adding surcharge to fuel purchases

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In East Alabama, a popular discount store faces backlash over a new surcharge to customers.

A receipt posted on social media has many people talking bout Crazy Cazboy’s in Opelika.

The receipt showed a seven-dollar fuel surcharge in addition to the customer’s total.

The discount superstore opened its doors back in May of last year.

Store officials told News Leader 9 that as of March 11, they began implementing the surcharge to cover additional rising industry costs related to fuel and shipping.

One man said he wouldn’t shop anywhere if a “gas charge” were in place, especially for seven dollars.

“No, I wouldn’t. It’s too much money. Gas is already high enough as it is. That’s outrageous,” expressed Opelika resident Ira Coving.

We reached out to Crazy Cazboy’s, and while they declined to interview, they released a statement saying, “The surcharges are based off the increased cost of fuel and shipping.”

The statement continued by saying, “This is temporary for at least the next 30 days. At that time, we will re-evaluate cost index fluctuations and adjust accordingly.”

We also reached out to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal’s office for comment; however, there was no response.

