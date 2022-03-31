Business Break
Phenix City Utilities Dept. to upgrade system, service delays expected

((Source: WBRC Video))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Utilities Department will have a system upgrade that will cause delays in services and payments.

On April 7 and 8, a system upgrade will cause delays in service and processing payments. Customers may use other payment options such as online pay, automated phone payment system, and the payment kiosk in front of the municipal building.

Customers will be able to use the new self-service payment kiosk to look up their account information and make full or partial payments with cash, check, or credit and debit cards. The payment kiosk may be used for accounts which do not have a past due balance. The kiosk does not give change, so the balance remaining after payments are made will be a credit on the account.

If you have questions, you may contact the Phenix City Utilities Department at 334-448-2880.

