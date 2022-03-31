Business Break
Police: Real gun disguised as toy found in Eufaula roadway

The Eufaula Police Department says a functioning firearm disguised as a toy gun was found...
The Eufaula Police Department says a functioning firearm disguised as a toy gun was found Wednesday.(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department says a functioning firearm disguised as a toy gun was found Wednesday.

A citizen turned over the weapon to police after finding it in the roadway. Authorities say the weapon was freshly painted to mimic a toy.

Eufaula police recently issued a warning about toy weapons, including Orbeez water bead guns, and the possible consequences that can happen when they are used in public.

Eufaula police say there have been several incidents of groups or individuals wearing masks and carrying replica firearms in the city.

