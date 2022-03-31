Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Puppy who lost his leg after a horse stepped on him is up for adoption

A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.
A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption, according to an Ohio animal shelter.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, said the five and a half week old border collie mix, who’s name is Happy, was injured March 27 after a horse stepped on him and broke his left front leg.

The shelter said the veterinarian was unable to repair his leg, and had it amputated instead.

Happy will be up for adoption soon, according to the shelter.

For more information on the shelter, or to adopt Happy or one of the shelter’s other animals, you can visit From Heaven to Earth Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to...
‘Credible threat’ leads to enhanced security at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing

Latest News

Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Three local businesses scammed by check fraud ring in Columbus
A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds
Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Crews work to contain Tennessee wildfire
David Lidstone, 81, speaks with reporters during an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Hermit ‘River Dave’ a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines