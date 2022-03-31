Sunshine Returns This Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We dealt with the wind and rain overnight, and the rest of the day is looking much more settled across the area. Clouds will decrease and sunshine will return as highs climb to the mid-70s today with windy conditions as wind gusts could reach 25 mph behind the front that brought the rain overnight. Friday starts out pretty mild with lows in the 50s before an abundance of sunshine warms us up to the mid-70s again. For the weekend, we could see a few stray showers on Saturday, but things look mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. By Sunday, all of the sunshine returns with highs in the lower-80s likely for many of us. Next week’s forecast looks to feature a few storms possible around the middle of the week, but other than that things look warm, sunny, and settled for the most part.

