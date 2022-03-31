Testimony begins for 2019 murder of Smiths Station man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today marked the first day of testimony in a trial focusing on the murder of a Smiths Station man.

The family of Sidney Jones is still trying to cope with the death of their lost loved one, and being in court today did not help.

Surveillance video that clearly showed Delewis Collier shooting Sidney Jones at a Phenix City Bar was presented in court.

Both Jones’ and Collier’s families were in court today watching the video of the deadly shooting.

It happened on Christmas night back in 2019. Both Jones and Collier could be seen on surveillance video inside A&J’s Bar and Grill, inside a hotel on Highway 280 in Phenix City.

Things immediately took a turn for the worse.

“It’s just hard. It’s really hard to bare today. It’s really really hard to try to bear with it today. It’s hard. It’s hard,” expressed Barbara Wright, the victim’s aunt.

Jones was sitting at the bar sipping a beer when Collier walked up behind him and shot Jones multiple times in the back.

Lieutenant Cristy Anglin with the Phenix City Police Department was the first to take the stand today.

She told the jury she arrived around 1:50 a.m. She described everything at the bar as tipped over, and there was a huge bloodstain on the carpet. That’s where she said she found 26 bullet fragments next to the pool of blood.

An anonymous tip was left at the Phenix City Police Department about a Mercedes parked at the dead-end of Edmond Estates Apartments.

When police investigated, they found a wallet containing Collier’s driver’s license.

The car was registered to Ashley King, Collier’s sister.

A woman at the bar the night of the incident testified that she froze when she heard shots fired. And the next thing she knew, someone’s body was on the ground.

She said she didn’t know Jones but started performing CPR. She said tears were coming out of his eyes before they closed.

Last week, Collier’s sister was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fire death of her 4-month old son, Sydney Jones.

The victim, in this case, was the father of King’s child.

Testimony ended around 2 p.m. today and is expected to resume a 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.