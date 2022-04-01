Business Break
17-year-old dead after shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on Staunton Drive.

The shooting occurred at Primus King Park around 6:45 p.m.

Markayala Kalleah Marshall, 17, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and later was pronounced dead at Piedmont Emergency Room.

Marshall’s sister is currently at the ER suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is still developing.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.

