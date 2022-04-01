Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist

Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Source: WUSA, @DCAREAANTIABORTIONADVOCACY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police found five fetuses in the home of a self-proclaimed “anti-abortion activist” who was indicted this week on federal charges alleging that she was part of a group of people who blocked access to a Washington, D.C. reproductive health center.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potential bio-hazard material” at a home in Southeast Washington on Wednesday when they located the five fetuses inside.

A local television station, WUSA9, captured video of police searching the home and reported that the home belonged to Lauren Handy. The 28-year-old was one of nine people charged in an indictment that was made public on Wednesday that accused the group of traveling to Washington, blocking access to the reproductive health center and streaming it on Facebook.

The station, which first reported the discovery, said Handy told a reporter that “people will freak out when they hear” what detectives found inside her house. Handy did not respond to a message sent to her Facebook profile seeking comment.

Police said the five fetuses were collected by Washington’s medical examiner and the investigation is ongoing.

In the indictment, prosecutors said Handy had called the clinic pretending to be a prospective patient and scheduling an appointment. Once there, on Oct. 22, 2020, eight of the suspects pushed their way inside and began blocking the doors, according to the indictment. Five of them chained themselves together on chairs to block the treatment area as others blocked the employee entrance to stop other patients from coming inside, the indictment alleges. Another suspect blocked people from coming into the waiting room, prosecutors charge.

Handy and the eight others were charged with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The federal law, more commonly known as the FACE Act, prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is taking extra security precautions after a threat was made to...
‘Credible threat’ leads to enhanced security at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus
Suspect admits lying to the court in the trial of the 2018 murder of Columbus rapper
Have you received a text from your own Verizon number?
Trenna Trice
Columbus woman arrested for stealing $240k from nonprofits receives sentencing

Latest News

Judge denies self-defense claim for Ala. man accused of killing sister’s ex-boyfriend
Judge denies self-defense claim for Ala. man accused of killing sister’s ex-boyfriend
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Fetuses found at abortion activist's home
17-year-old dead after shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus