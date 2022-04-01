Annual Spring Fling officially begins in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring is in the air.

The weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of things to do in and around the Fountain City.

Columbus’s annual Spring Fling is officially underway.

The event runs through April 10 at the Columbus Civic Center.

It features rides, games and plenty of good food.

Entrance to this event is free, however, you must purchase tickets to enjoy the rides.

