Annual Spring Fling officially begins in the Fountain City

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spring is in the air.

The weekend is almost here, and there are plenty of things to do in and around the Fountain City.

Columbus’s annual Spring Fling is officially underway.

The event runs through April 10 at the Columbus Civic Center.

It features rides, games and plenty of good food.

Entrance to this event is free, however, you must purchase tickets to enjoy the rides.

6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
Uptown Columbus kicks off eventful weekend with concert series tonight
