Auburn Parks and Recreation to host 2nd annual Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt.

The hunt will begin Saturday, April 9, and end Wednesday, April 13. The hunt will take place at one of Auburn’s parks or facilities each day.

A clue will be posted on Facebook at 8 a.m. each day of the scavenger hunt. Participants must use their phones to scan the QR code on the Easter egg to find the next clue. Once they have found all the clues within that location, they will be prompted to enter their name into the drawing for a prize.

Only one entry per day is allowed for each participant. Each day you participate is a chance to earn another entry! Five lucky participants will win a $25 gift card to a local business. Winners will be drawn at random on Thursday, April 14.

Be sure to follow the Auburn Parks and Recreation Facebook page prior to the scavenger hunt to ensure you see the posted clue each morning.

