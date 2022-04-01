Blanket movement teaches Harris County School District students about kindness

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - The act of kindness is making an impact on Harris County students.

Last month, the school district celebrated kindness with each school teaching and practicing in different ways.

One teacher at Creekside School in Cataula came upon a program called “Blankets of Hope - A Movement of Kindness,” created by Mike and Nick Fiorito. Their mission is “to inspire a global movement of kindness, one blanket at a time.”

The program ships blankets to schools for free. Students participate in a 30 minute kindness exercises where they write a note of encouragement for the people receiving the blankets. Then the blankets are sent to a organizations in the community.

Students and teachers at Creekside are happy to help the community.

”Just a small token of a blanket when someone might need a little extra warmness,” said Jenny Bridges, a 5th grade teacher at Creekside.

“I thought about how to be grateful for what I have already because you never know - the next day you could be homeless and something like this just cheers them up,” said 5th grader Jayla Stanley.

Creekside School has now incorporated the program into the school’s language arts classes as a project.

“If you see a homeless person, maybe give them a few dollars to go get some food or water or something to eat,” said 6th grader Addi Zuerner.

The blankets are being distributed to different organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley including Hope Harbor, Open Door Community House, Valley Rescue Mission, and Mercy Med.

“I was really happy and joyful that I could make someone else happy just by doing simple things like writing and just giving,” said Wesley Koon, 5th grader.

