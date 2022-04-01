Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won’t work.

The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines.

A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, possibly causing fires.

The trailer brake recall includes F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

Also covered are the 2022 Maverick pickup, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

A software error can stop trailers from braking.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
Panama City Beach mayor shares message for future spring breakers visiting
LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
Shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 teens injured
Three local businesses scammed by check fraud ring in Columbus

Latest News

Oscars producer: Chris Rock didn't want Will Smith arrested or removed
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury urged to convict 4 in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
Home surveillance footage captured a naked man walking into her home and going into her bedroom...
Woman says naked intruder got in bed with her
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards