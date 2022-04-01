Grannies on Guard holds event to help lead kids away from violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local group of grandmothers have banned together to help keep kids away from violence. The initiative is called Grannies on Guard.

Their main focus is kids between the ages of 7 to 12. And their goal is to get the community back to how it used to be with the elders mentoring the youth.

Rasheeda Ali lost her grandson, Jaleel Rasheed Ali, to gun violence back in October of 2021. Within only six months of losing her grandson, Ali has been to several locations in Columbus speaking to kids.

“To see these kids come out and where I may not have been able to save Jaleel - I can we can talk to kids we talked to them about bullying or either being bullied,” said Ali. “Just for them to leave here with a message about hey you’ve got a name.”

Thursday night’s event was not all fun and games though as kids got the opportunity to learn what human trafficking is and how to say, ‘Help me.’ without using their mouths.

Grannies on Guard held the event at the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center - which was named after a young man who also lost his life to gun violence.

