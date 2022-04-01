Have coffee with Columbus mayor before attending Market Days on Broadway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Before you attend Market Days, have a coffee with the mayor!

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is inviting the public to have coffee and chat with him before Market Days on Broadway.

On Saturday, April 2, from 8 - 9 a.m., Mayor Henderson wants to chat with you over coffee at Iron Bank Coffee.

Market Days on Broadway will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

