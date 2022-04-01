Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Have coffee with Columbus mayor before attending Market Days on Broadway

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Before you attend Market Days, have a coffee with the mayor!

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is inviting the public to have coffee and chat with him before Market Days on Broadway.

On Saturday, April 2, from 8 - 9 a.m., Mayor Henderson wants to chat with you over coffee at Iron Bank Coffee.

Market Days on Broadway will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
Panama City Beach mayor shares message for future spring breakers visiting
LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
Shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 teens injured
Three local businesses scammed by check fraud ring in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn Parks and Recreation to host 2nd annual Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt
Rare disease transmitted by ticks reported in Alabama and Georia
Judge denies self-defense claim for Ala. man accused of killing sister’s ex-boyfriend
Judge denies self-defense claim for Ala. man accused of killing sister’s ex-boyfriend
Kendrick High School holds college, career day for senior week in Columbus