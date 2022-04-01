Judge denies self-defense claim for Ala. man accused of killing sister’s ex-boyfriend

RUSSELL COUNTY (WTVM) - An East Alabama man accused of killing his sister’s ex-boyfriend testifed in his defense.

Defendant Delewis Collier and Sidney Jones had a past of physical altercations, and today the court refused Collier’s self-defense claim for the Christmas night in 2019.

Collier took the witness stand today, answering questions about why he shot Jones. Collier told the court he was supposed to DJ that night at A&J’s Bar and Grill around 11 p.m.

He did not realize Jones was there until a friend told him. After that, Collier said he was scared for his life and went downstairs to see if it was him.

After seeing Jones, he asked his friend for his gun, stating he saw a bulge in Jones’ jacket and feared it was a gun.

Collier said a few moments later, he shot Jones four times in the back. Collier said before discharging the gun, he got flashbacks of times Jones shot him and said, “it was either me or him,” referring to past altercations.

Collier met Jones in 2010 through one of his ex-girlfriends. When Jones started dating Collier’s sister, Ashley King, he noticed Jones with other girls at multiple bars. When Collier told his sister, Jones began to threaten him.

He recalled that he and Jones were at the same bar one night during a separate incident. Collier said Jones started coming towards his car, shooting at him when leaving the bar. As a result, Collier was struck twice in the back and head. He ended up hospitalized for three days.

Another time, Collier said Jones came to his house and shot him in the stomach, leaving him in the hospital for two months. Collier told the jury he did not plan to kill Jones that night. He was scared for his life.

Thursday afternoon, the judge denied Collier’s self-defense claim.

The trial will resume tomorrow with closing arguments.

