Judge grants motions for acquittal for two suspects in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On day 10 in the trial of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper, the judge has granted motions for acquittal for Tyree Smith and Jonathan Swift.

Before the jury was charged to begin deliberations, the defense asked the judge for a directed verdict on the basis that the prosecution’s key witness, Eric Spencer, admitted to lying. This means the judge has the power to basically end the trial for one or all of the defendants if he agrees with the defense.

Smith and Swift are returning to the Muscogee County Jail to be discharged.

The jury must now decide the fate on the two suspects Dover Coppins or Tommie Mullins.

Motions for acquittal have been granted for Jonathan Swift and Tyree Smith — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) April 1, 2022

Judge has requested to review the surveillance footage and review cell phone records before making a ruling. We’re about to be dismissed for lunch to return at 1:30. — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) April 1, 2022

The defense is making their motions for a directed verdict for each of their clients. This is the point where they’re arguing there is no sufficient evidence for the jury to return a verdict. — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) April 1, 2022

