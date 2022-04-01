Business Break
Judge grants motions for acquittal for two suspects in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial

Judge rules on a motion for directed verdict in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial(Source: WTVM)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs and Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On day 10 in the trial of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper, the judge has granted motions for acquittal for Tyree Smith and Jonathan Swift.

Before the jury was charged to begin deliberations, the defense asked the judge for a directed verdict on the basis that the prosecution’s key witness, Eric Spencer, admitted to lying. This means the judge has the power to basically end the trial for one or all of the defendants if he agrees with the defense.

Smith and Swift are returning to the Muscogee County Jail to be discharged.

The jury must now decide the fate on the two suspects Dover Coppins or Tommie Mullins.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

