Man arrested, charged after shooting on Knox St. in Columbus leaving 2 injured(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Knox Street that left two people injured.

On Thursday, March 31, police responded to the 3000 block of Knox Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

35-year-old Anthony Williams has since been arrested as the suspect in this shooting.

Williams has been charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence
  • Receipt, possession, transport of firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
  • Theft by receiving stolen property - firearm
  • Discharging firearm in city limits

Williams’ hearing is scheduled for April 1 at 2 p.m.

