Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Highway 50 in Lanett

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Highway 50.

On April 1, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Lanett Police Department and Lanett Fire and EMS responded to the area of Highway 50 and 7th Avenue SW in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, EMS found a single pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was identified as 41-year-old Demaurius Patrick of Lanett. Patrick was pronounced dead on scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Patrick was walking in the roadway when he was struck. Police say the section of Highway 50 is not very well lit and Patrick was wearing dark clothing.

The incident remains under investigation by Lanett Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Waldrop at 334-644-2146.

