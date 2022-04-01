Phenix City Human Resources to host job recruitment fair in Martin-Idle Hour Park
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is hosting a job recruitment fair on Friday, April 1.
The event will take place from 2 - 4 p.m. at Martin-Idle Hour Park - located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City.
Phenix City Human Resources is looking to fill entry level positions through CDL driving positions.
For more information, call 334-448-2708 or click HERE.
