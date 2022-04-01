Business Break
Phenix City Human Resources to host job recruitment fair in Martin-Idle Hour Park

FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, 2022, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is hosting a job recruitment fair on Friday, April 1.

The event will take place from 2 - 4 p.m. at Martin-Idle Hour Park - located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City.

Phenix City Human Resources is looking to fill entry level positions through CDL driving positions.

For more information, call 334-448-2708 or click HERE.

