Phenix City Human Resources to host job recruitment fair in Martin-Idle Hour Park

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is hosting a job recruitment fair on Friday, April 1.

The event will take place from 2 - 4 p.m. at Martin-Idle Hour Park - located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City.

Phenix City Human Resources is looking to fill entry level positions through CDL driving positions.

For more information, call 334-448-2708 or click HERE.

