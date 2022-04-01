Plenty of Sunshine Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep lots of sunshine around in the forecast as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s over the coming days. A few clouds will build in for Saturday before an abundance of sunshine returns by Sunday. Mainly cloudy conditions will take over as we head into the work week with highs in the upper-70s. Showers and storms return by Tuesday with a 60% coverage of storms and highs in the mid-70s before mid-80s return with a few showers and storms by Wednesday. Things will dry out again by Friday behind a front that will usher cooler air back into the region with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper-60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.