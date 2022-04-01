Business Break
Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC job, reports say

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting role with MSNBC.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki is finalizing plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting job with MSNBC, according to multiple reports.

Axios reported she plans to leave in May and begin appearing on MSNBC programming as well as hosting a show on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. She has not officially signed a contract with the network, but talks are in the advanced stages, sources told CNN.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

