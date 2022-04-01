Skippy peanut butter recalled due to possible steel fragments in jars

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Skippy recalls over 100,000 pounds of peanut butter because the jars could contain small steel fragments.

Skippy’s parent company, Hormel Foods, announced the recall on Thursday.

They said it involves more than 93,000 cases of selected “Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter”, “Reduced Fat Chucky Butter” and “Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein”.

The jars may contain small pieces of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The company recommends checking the “best if used by” dates on their products. If you do have peanut butter that is a part of the recall, Hormel states that you can return it to the store for an exchange.

For more information, consumers can click here.

