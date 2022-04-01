Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Skippy peanut butter recalled due to possible steel fragments in jars

(Skippy Foods, LLC)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Skippy recalls over 100,000 pounds of peanut butter because the jars could contain small steel fragments.

Skippy’s parent company, Hormel Foods, announced the recall on Thursday.

They said it involves more than 93,000 cases of selected “Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter”, “Reduced Fat Chucky Butter” and “Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein”.

The jars may contain small pieces of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The company recommends checking the “best if used by” dates on their products. If you do have peanut butter that is a part of the recall, Hormel states that you can return it to the store for an exchange.

For more information, consumers can click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
Shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 teens injured
Panama City Beach mayor shares message for future spring breakers visiting
LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
Three local businesses scammed by check fraud ring in Columbus

Latest News

Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember Carver student killed on Staunton Drive
Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember Carver student killed on Staunton Drive
Judge rules on a motion for directed verdict in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Judge grants motions for acquittal for two suspects in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Grannies on Guard holds event to help lead kids away from violence
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Knox St. in Columbus leaving 2 injured
Man pleads not guilty after shooting on Knox St. in Columbus leaving 2 injured