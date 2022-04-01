Business Break
Suspect found guilty in Christmas Eve 2019 murder of Smiths Station man

By Jessie Gibson
Apr. 1, 2022
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was found guilty for murdering a Smiths Station man on Christmas Eve night of 2019.

A jury has found Delewis Collier guilty in the murder of Sidney Jones.

On Christmas Eve night in 2019, both Jones and Collier could be seen on surveillance video inside A&J’s Bar and Grill, inside a hotel on Highway 280 in Phenix City. Jones was sitting at the bar sipping a beer when Collier walked up behind him and shot Jones multiple times in the back.

Last week, Collier’s sister was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fire death of her 4-month old son. Jones, the victim in this case, was the father of Ashley King’s child.

Yesterday, a judge denied a request for a self-defense claim.

We are told sentencing for Collier is set for May 11.

