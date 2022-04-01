Three shootings with 30 minutes leaves 1 teen dead, 5 people injured in Columbus
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating three separate shootings that left a teenage girl dead and five other victims injured.
The first shooting happened on Saunders Drive around 6:30 p.m., leaving a man shot. He was left with non-life-threatening injuries.
About 30 minutes later, a shooting occurred at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive.
The incident left 17-year-old Markayla Marshall dead and two other teens, including Marshall’s sister, with non-critical injuries.
The last shooting happened a few minutes later on Knox Street. Two people were injured. However, they are expected to be okay.
All three cases are still developing.
