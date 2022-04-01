Three shootings with 30 minutes leaves 1 teen dead, 5 people injured in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating three separate shootings that left a teenage girl dead and five other victims injured.

The first shooting happened on Saunders Drive around 6:30 p.m., leaving a man shot. He was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

About 30 minutes later, a shooting occurred at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive.

The incident left 17-year-old Markayla Marshall dead and two other teens, including Marshall’s sister, with non-critical injuries.

The last shooting happened a few minutes later on Knox Street. Two people were injured. However, they are expected to be okay.

All three cases are still developing.

