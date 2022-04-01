Uptown Columbus kicks off eventful weekend with concert featuring 80′s tribute band

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A great weekend of events is ahead, and it all starts in Uptown Columbus this evening.

With the return of Market Days and the Uptown Concert Series, why don’t we call it Uptown Season?

It all starts tonight.

We caught up with Tracey Green, the Uptown director, for a preview of tonight’s band and much more.

Green shared, “The band tonight is called ‘The Breakfast Club.’ They’re an 80′s tribute band out of Atlanta. We’re super excited to rock out with them tonight to start our concert series,”

“Concert starts at 7. I recommend you get here a little early. The streets start closing at 5:30. We have free parking in all of the decks—the River Center parking garage. Be sure to come out and enjoy good food, get something to drink. Concert is from 7-10,” she added.

So again, you heard the times, but you want to make sure you get here early to get something to eat and enjoy the show.

