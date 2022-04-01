Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember Carver student killed on Staunton Drive

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Carver High School student is holding a candle light vigil and balloon release this weekend.

On Sunday, April 3, family and friends will honor 17-year-old Markayla Marshall by releasing purple and white balloons. The vigil will be held at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive in Columbus at 6 p.m.

On March 31, at approximately 6:54 p.m., officers responded to Primus King Park on Staunton Drive concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found 17-year-old Marshall suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at Piedmont Emergency Room.

Her sister was injured in the shooting as well.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting and there is currently no word on any arrest.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

