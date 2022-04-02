Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus native receives almost $1.5 million in college scholarships

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia teen with Columbus ties made her family and Muscogee County School mentors proud.

The Atlanta high school senior earned close to $1.5 million in scholarships.

Pier Jarmon, a Columbus native, attends Westlake High School in Atlanta and does dual enrollment at Columbus State University.

She attended Reese Road Leadership Academy, Britt David Magnet Academy, Arnold Magnet Academy and Columbus High School for part of her first year in high school.

The star student was active in Girls Inc. and the Dorothy Hyatt Center in Columbus. She expressed that she is proud to represent her hometown.

“I am more than appreciative because even from the beginning, everyone’s been so supportive of me in everything that I’ve wanted to do. People have really given me good advice, so I’m very appreciative and thankful,” said Jarmon.

She has a cumulative GPA of 4.2 and will study Biology in the upcoming Fall 2022 school semester. Jarmon received 17 college acceptances; however, she has not decided on which college to attend, although she has three in mind,

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
Shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 teens injured
Panama City Beach mayor shares message for future spring breakers visiting
LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
Three local businesses scammed by check fraud ring in Columbus

Latest News

Judge grants motions for acquittal for two suspects in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Judge grants motions for acquittal for two suspects in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Uptown Columbus kicks off eventful weekend with concert featuring 80′s tribute band
Uptown Columbus kicks off eventful weekend with concert featuring 80′s tribute band
Columbus native receives almost $1.5 million in college scholarships
Columbus native receives almost $1.5 million in college scholarships
Annual Spring Fling officially begins in the Fountain City
Annual Spring Fling officially begins in the Fountain City