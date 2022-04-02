Columbus native receives almost $1.5 million in college scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia teen with Columbus ties made her family and Muscogee County School mentors proud.

The Atlanta high school senior earned close to $1.5 million in scholarships.

Pier Jarmon, a Columbus native, attends Westlake High School in Atlanta and does dual enrollment at Columbus State University.

She attended Reese Road Leadership Academy, Britt David Magnet Academy, Arnold Magnet Academy and Columbus High School for part of her first year in high school.

The star student was active in Girls Inc. and the Dorothy Hyatt Center in Columbus. She expressed that she is proud to represent her hometown.

“I am more than appreciative because even from the beginning, everyone’s been so supportive of me in everything that I’ve wanted to do. People have really given me good advice, so I’m very appreciative and thankful,” said Jarmon.

She has a cumulative GPA of 4.2 and will study Biology in the upcoming Fall 2022 school semester. Jarmon received 17 college acceptances; however, she has not decided on which college to attend, although she has three in mind,

