Drugs, guns & cash seized during illegal gambling bust in Opelika

An Opelika raid has resulted in the arrests of several suspects.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika raid has resulted in the arrests of several suspects.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Morgan Avenue near South Long Street.

During the search, officers seized narcotics, firearms, gambling devices, and cash.

The multi-agency operation included the Opelika and Auburn police departments, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County SWAT Team, Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit.

Opelika police did not identify the suspects; however, they say more information will be released in the week ahead.

