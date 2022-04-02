Governor Brian Kemp to sign Ga. constitutional carry bill into law

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he is ready to sign the controversial constitutional carry bill.

Yesterday the State Senate had to approve some minor changes, and now it has officially passed.

After Senate approved the legislation, Kemp took to Twitter, saying, “I appreciate the House & Senate for their hard work to get Constitutional Carry over the finish line. Law-abiding Georgians deserve to ensure they can protect themselves and their families, and this legislation strengthens that God-given right.”

Once signed, the new law would still require federal background checks on gun sales through licensed gun dealers.

Republicans in favor praised the bill, expressing it’s all about preserving the Second Amendment.

Democrats tried to stop the bill by tacking on an amendment that would have expanded federal background checks to private sales, including gun shows and flea markets. Nonetheless, the Senate majority defeated that measure.

There is no word yet on when Kemp plans to sign the bill.

