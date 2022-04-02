Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Governor Brian Kemp to sign Ga. constitutional carry bill into law

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he is ready to sign the controversial constitutional carry bill.

Yesterday the State Senate had to approve some minor changes, and now it has officially passed.

After Senate approved the legislation, Kemp took to Twitter, saying, “I appreciate the House & Senate for their hard work to get Constitutional Carry over the finish line. Law-abiding Georgians deserve to ensure they can protect themselves and their families, and this legislation strengthens that God-given right.”

Once signed, the new law would still require federal background checks on gun sales through licensed gun dealers.

Republicans in favor praised the bill, expressing it’s all about preserving the Second Amendment.

Democrats tried to stop the bill by tacking on an amendment that would have expanded federal background checks to private sales, including gun shows and flea markets. Nonetheless, the Senate majority defeated that measure.

There is no word yet on when Kemp plans to sign the bill.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
Shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 teens injured
Panama City Beach mayor shares message for future spring breakers visiting
LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31
Three local businesses scammed by check fraud ring in Columbus

Latest News

Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system, are on the way as the...
Senate committee passes education budget
Georgia Capitol
Georgia senators scrap proposal for more election rules
Alabama lawmakers have just seven days left in the regular session to tackle a number of large...
Alabama’s session winding down as lawmakers focus on large pieces of legislation
Georgia House Bill 1443 will allow food truck owners to operate anywhere in the state,...
Ga. lawmakers push to simplify food truck permitting process in all counties