LaGrange business owner accused of selling stolen goods, operating illegal gaming room

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange business owner is facing several charges after an undercover investigation of his business.

Police say Michael Kevin Williams, owner of EZ Pawn Shop on Hogansville Road, was “knowingly buying and selling stolen property”.

His arrest stems from a multi-agency investigation that began in February. Authorities say an undercover operation confirmed that Williams purchased property that believed was stolen from Home Depot.

“He would then place these items for sale in his business as well as online, and sale them as though they were legally acquired pieces of property. In three of the incidents involving Williams, not only did he pay undercover officers with United States Currency, he also paid them with Schedule IV Narcotics (Valium) along with the cash payments.”

Police say the investigation also led them to a separate room where customers could play video gambling machines. During one encounter, an undercover police officer was paid in cash instead of store credit for their winnings, according to LaGrange police.

Friday, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at the business and subsequently arrested Williams. Police say the search uncovered approximately $20,000 in retail property that was linked back to Home Depot and other retailers in LaGrange and the surrounding areas.

According to police, Williams had no records to show what property had been taken into the business or who the property was sold or pawned by. Authorities say they seized the property that could be traced.

Williams was transported to the Troup County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Retail property fencing (4 counts)

Failure to maintain pawn broker records

Commercial gambling

Distribution of a Schedule IV Narcotic (3 counts)

