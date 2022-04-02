Business Break
More than 250,000 Georgia educators to receive pay raise

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is pay raise day for 270,000 state, public, university and K-12 employees in Georgia.

For the 100,000 state and university employees, it’s the first day that a $5,000 pay raise kicks in. For the 170,000 K-12 employees, a $2,000 bonus is on its way before June 30.

The more than $800 million was pushed into the remaining three months of the state budget by Governor Brian Kemp and lawmakers.

Each state and university employee will get an additional $1,250 over the last three months of the budget year, plus a bonus of up to $3,750.

Public school employees will get a $2,000 bonus, completing a $5,000 raise for teachers Kemp promised in 2018.

