Organizations hold event to unite Talbotton, Manchester, communities

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbotton and Manchester communities came together Saturday for a fundraising barbecue, cook off, and Easter egg hunt benefiting local high school students.

The event had a goal to unite both communities and to give opportunities for locals to display their organizations and businesses.

Some of the participating organizations included The Truckers Crew out of Manchester and the Enrichment Services Program which serves several counties throughout east Alabama and Georgia.

It was family friendly event. Dozens of children left with Easter egg baskets; one lucky grill master left with a trophy.

”The most important thing is both counties coming together and it’s about the kids and the kids future and we want to see kids be successful and help out our community,” said Talbot County Sheriff Justin Johnson.

“We’re trying to bring the two counties for the kids and keep everybody together,” said Kelvin Thomas of Manchester.

“We’re trying to bridge this gap between Manchester and Talbot and keep the kids together,” said Stephen Trice.

The proceeds from the barbecue went to a scholarship for high school students.

