Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after threats made to Columbus hospital

James Woodall, Jr. is behind bars after threats were made to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in...
James Woodall, Jr. is behind bars after threats were made to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 56-year-old man is behind bars after threats were made to a Columbus hospital.

James Woodall, Jr. is accused of calling and emailing St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and threatening to “blow up the hospital”, according to police. Jail records show he was arrested Thursday and charged with making terroristic threats.

Woodall is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday, April 5 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3400 or the agency’s anonymous tip line at 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember a student killed on Staunton Drive
Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember student killed on Staunton Drive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Three shootings leave 1 teen dead, 5 people injured in Columbus
Judge rules on a motion for directed verdict in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Judge grants motions for acquittal for two suspects in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
Shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 teens injured

Latest News

More than 250,000 Georgia educators to receive pay raise
Governor Brian Kemp to sign Ga. constitutional carry bill into law
Opening statements begin in the murder trial of Auburn woman, Lori Slensinki
Opening statements begin in the murder trial of Auburn woman, Lori Slensinki
Opening statements begin in the murder trial of Auburn woman, Lori Slensinki
Opening statements begin in the murder trial of Auburn woman, Lori Slensinki