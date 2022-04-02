Suspect arrested after threats made to Columbus hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 56-year-old man is behind bars after threats were made to a Columbus hospital.

James Woodall, Jr. is accused of calling and emailing St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and threatening to “blow up the hospital”, according to police. Jail records show he was arrested Thursday and charged with making terroristic threats.

Woodall is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday, April 5 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3400 or the agency’s anonymous tip line at 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.