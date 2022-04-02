Warm and Settled for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will build in during the afternoon hours today before sunshine takes control by the evening with highs in the mid-70s. Clear skies overnight will lead to a cool start to the day for Sunday before sunshine warms us up quickly to the mid and upper-70s across the area. We will keep this dry and settled weather around through Monday while high temperatures continue on this warming trend. Showers and storms return on Tuesday and Wednesday as a frontal system approaches our area. Both days have the potential for a couple of stronger storms in the mix, but there is still a great amount of uncertainty around the potential of strong storms at this time. Regardless, there will be a lot of rain across the area these days so we will have to watch for some flooding potential especially in spots that flood easily. Once this system moves out and the attached cold front sweeps through the valley, much cooler and drier air will quickly usher in as high pressure settles in. High pressure will keep clouds and rain out of the forecast, but highs will only be in the upper-60s and lower-70s with cold mornings in the low-40s and upper-30s.

