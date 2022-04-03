8-month bridge replacement project to begin Monday in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Highway Department has announced an eight-month long project that will impact the commute for some.

Starting Monday, the bridge over Saugahatchee Creek on Lee Road 217 will be closed to through traffic due to replacement of the bridge.

The project, part of the state’s Rebuild Alabama Act, is estimated to cost $1.78 million.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency has provided the following detour information for traffic wanting to travel north on Lee Road 17:

From the junction of Roxana Road and AL-14, travel east on AL-14 for approximately 1.7 miles to the junction of AL-14 and Auburn Avenue.

Turn left and continue to travel east on AL-14 for approximately 4.8 miles to the intersection of AL-14 and Lee Road 188.

Turn left and travel north on Lee Road 188 for approximately 0.8 miles to the junction of Lee Road 188 and Waverly Road.

Turn left and continue north on Lee Road 188 for approximately 7.4 miles to the intersection of Lee Road 188 and Lee Road 72.

Turn left and travel west on Lee Road 72 for approximately 3.8 miles to the junction of Lee Road 72 and Lee Road 73.

Turn left and continue west on Lee Road 72 for approximately 0.4 miles to the junction of Lee Road 72 and Lee Road 71.

Continue southwest on Lee Road 71 for approximately 1.8 miles to the junction of Lee Road 71 and Lee Road 66.

Drivers wanting to travel south on Lee Road 217 will follow this same detour; however, it will be traveled in the opposite direction. Crews will have detour signs in place along the route.

