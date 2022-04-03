Business Break
Barbour County Sheriff's Office to hold job fair this week

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to fill some open positions when it holds a job...
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to fill some open positions when it holds a job fair this week.(Source: Barbour County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to fill some open positions when it holds a job fair this week.

According to a social media post from the Eufaula Career Center, the agency is looking for jailers/correctional officers.

The public is invited to attend the event on Friday, April 8 at the Eufaula Career Center. It’s scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until noon.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and be at least 21 years old.

