Barbour County Sheriff’s Office to hold job fair this week

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to fill some open positions when it holds a job fair this week.

According to a social media post from the Eufaula Career Center, the agency is looking for jailers/correctional officers.

The public is invited to attend the event on Friday, April 8 at the Eufaula Career Center. It’s scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until noon.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and be at least 21 years old.

