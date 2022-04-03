Columbus mayoral candidates hold community events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus mayoral race is less than two months away and the candidates are out talking with the community.

Candidate John Anker hosted an event on Kingsberry Street in Columbus Saturday night.

The event was in hopes of bringing the community together and answering some tough questions.

Anker says public safety, the economy, and transparency are the three pillars he’s promising the people of Columbus if he’s elected mayor.

The mayoral candidate says that first and foremost, the community deserves the truth and he expects to uphold these promises by first, listening.

”The neighborhood is wonderful. The houses are close together. These kids were outside playing basketball. We’re just coming out and eating hamburgers, hanging out, getting some engagement, asking questions,” Anker said.

Anker is holding a meet and great on April 16, partnering with Love and Kindness Resource Center.

Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson held a meet and greet earlier Saturday, chatting with people over coffee at Iron Bank Café in Columbus.

Henderson stands on three main priorities: public safety, economic development and poverty.

He says his goal is to get feedback from the people of Columbus about what’s going well and what could be improved upon.

“It’s also a great opportunity to hear from people about what some of their concerns might be with regards to with what’s going on in the community,” Mayor Henderson said. I mean I know we’ve got some challenges that we are continuing to work on, but we’ve also got some really great things going on in this community.”

Henderson’s next event is a meet and greet on April 18, sponsored by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

