Columbus teen raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pacelli High School senior Cole Crawford is choosing to give back to the Columbus medical community for his senior project.

Car enthusiasts are partnering with donut lovers to help the Children’s Miracle Network of Columbus.

‘Donuts & Donuts’ is a month-long fundraising event with support from PTAP Automotive and Veri Best Donuts - a special Children’s Miracle Network donut was even designed just for this project.

There were several luxury cars parked in front of Veri Best Donuts on Broadway, including a Lamborghini, to draw people in on the last day of this event - not including all of the raffle prizes that were announced Saturday.

“I was not expecting this great community response we got,” Crawford said. “Talking to all of these people and how Children’s Miracle Network and our local hospital has affected them personally, I think it’s been an amazing experience about how this project is affecting people in our community.”

Crawford has banked nearly $1,500 in donations, not including money from the donut sales. This fundraiser is close to his heart as he plans to pursue a career as a pediatric physician assistant.

We’ll have an update on the final check presentation to the Children’s Miracle Network of Columbus in the coming weeks.

Way to go, Cole!

