Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus teen raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pacelli High School senior Cole Crawford is choosing to give back to the Columbus medical community for his senior project.

Car enthusiasts are partnering with donut lovers to help the Children’s Miracle Network of Columbus.

‘Donuts & Donuts’ is a month-long fundraising event with support from PTAP Automotive and Veri Best Donuts - a special Children’s Miracle Network donut was even designed just for this project.

There were several luxury cars parked in front of Veri Best Donuts on Broadway, including a Lamborghini, to draw people in on the last day of this event - not including all of the raffle prizes that were announced Saturday.

“I was not expecting this great community response we got,” Crawford said. “Talking to all of these people and how Children’s Miracle Network and our local hospital has affected them personally, I think it’s been an amazing experience about how this project is affecting people in our community.”

Crawford has banked nearly $1,500 in donations, not including money from the donut sales. This fundraiser is close to his heart as he plans to pursue a career as a pediatric physician assistant.

We’ll have an update on the final check presentation to the Children’s Miracle Network of Columbus in the coming weeks.

Way to go, Cole!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember a student killed on Staunton Drive
Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember student killed on Staunton Drive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Three shootings leave 1 teen dead, 5 people injured in Columbus
Judge rules on a motion for directed verdict in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Judge grants motions for acquittal for two suspects in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
6 people arrested, including two gang members for outstanding warrants in Columbus
Shooting on Staunton Drive in Columbus leaves 17-year-old dead, 2 teens injured

Latest News

Organizations hold event to unite Talbotton, Manchester, communities
Opening statements begin in the murder trial of Auburn woman, Lori Slensinki
Opening statements begin in the murder trial of Auburn woman, Lori Slensinki
Phenix City women share lymphedema struggles to bring awareness to community
Columbus native receives almost $1.5 million in college scholarships
Columbus native receives almost $1.5 million in college scholarships