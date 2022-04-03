Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in early morning Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian killed in an early morning crash in Columbus.

Authorities say 19-year-old Vicente Perez died of blunt force trauma after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 51st Street and Veterans Parkway. Perez was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.

No other details surrounding the crash have been released.

