Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in early morning Columbus crash
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian killed in an early morning crash in Columbus.
Authorities say 19-year-old Vicente Perez died of blunt force trauma after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 51st Street and Veterans Parkway. Perez was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.
No other details surrounding the crash have been released.
