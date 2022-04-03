Business Break
A Few More Settled Days Before Storms Return

Anna’s Forecast
Cotton Candy Skies
Cotton Candy Skies(Tammie Heather)
By Anna Sims
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep the forecast settled today and tomorrow ahead of storms returning midweek. Sunday, sunshine and highs in the mid-70s are the weather story while high pressure keep things calm around here. Clouds start to return throughout the day on Monday as highs warm up to the upper-70s with intervals of clouds and intervals with some sun around. Showers and storms return Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of a few strong storms both days. That being said, there is still much uncertainty around this system with not a lot of confidence in the severe storm threat. Over the course of these days there will be ingredients for strong to severe storms, but the uncertainty surrounds the timing of those ingredients and whether or not they will all come together at the same time. That being said, the forecast bears watching as strong winds and torrential rain are definitely possible. With elevated rainfall totals as high as 2.5 inches in isolated spots we will also watch for the potential for flash flooding. Once this system moves out, things will settle down again as sunshine returns to the forecast with much cooler air on the way. We are talking about the potential of a frost in our cooler more rural spots next Sunday that we will keep you updated on.

