Multi-agency training to bring large law enforcement presence to Auburn, Opelika
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUBURN-OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you see a large law enforcement presence in Auburn and Opelika this week, it will likely be due to the United Police Work Dog Association K9 Spring Conference.
Both cities are hosting the training exercise April 4-7 in which multiple agencies are participating.
Officials say you can expect to see a higher than usual law enforcement presence at the following locations:
- Auburn Junior High School
- Auburn Mall
- Auburn University
- Chewacla State Park
