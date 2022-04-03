Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Business Break
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas.

In a statement, police say that at about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held.

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

