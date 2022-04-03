Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city’s downtown.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Woodall, Jr. is behind bars after threats were made to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in...
Suspect arrested after threats made to Columbus hospital
Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember a student killed on Staunton Drive
Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember student killed on Staunton Drive
Governor Brian Kemp to sign Ga. constitutional carry bill into law
Columbus native receives almost $1.5 million in college scholarships
Columbus native receives almost $1.5 million in college scholarships
Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi...
Missing Louisiana woman’s vehicle found in Missouri

Latest News

As the addiction and overdose crisis that has gripped the U.S. for two decades turns even...
States look for solutions as US fentanyl deaths keep rising
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect faces murder charge in 18-year-old’s kidnapping
Delta confirmed the windshield crack and said the crew diverted the jet out of an abundance of...
Delta plane lands early after windshield shatters midflight