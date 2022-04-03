State Rep. Smyre to retire from Georgia House after 48 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - After 48 years of service, Representative Calvin Smyre is retiring from the Georgia House of Representatives as he prepares to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Last year, the Columbus native was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve in that position. He will begin the confirmation process following his retirement from the House.

Smyre, the Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives, will address his colleagues Monday, the last day of the 2022 legislative session. It will convene at 10 a.m. and he is scheduled to speak shortly after the House convenes in the House Chamber.

Smyre, who representatives District 135, is the longest serving member of the Georgia General Assembly. In 1974, he was elected to the Georgia House as its youngest member - at age 27.

