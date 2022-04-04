Business Break
10 arrested after police bust illegal gambling operation in Opelika

Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that...
Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that resulted in several items being seized.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have identified 10 suspects arrested in connection to a weekend raid that resulted in several items being seized.

Saturday, the Opelika Department and the Lee County SWAT Team executed a search warrant on a residence on Morgan Avenue. During the search, officers say they confiscated a large number of narcotics, firearms, and gambling devices.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Montavious Antwon Bulger, 35, of Opelika - Charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Steve Simpson, 33, of Opelika - Charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • LeQuinton Obryan Alghanee, 34, of Auburn - Charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Luevenia Ponepa Hughley, 41, of Opelika - Charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Lacey Tati Lewis, 38, of Opelika - Charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree and simple gambling
  • Quenteze Dernard Barnes, 46, of Salem - Charged with simple gambling
  • Olivia Denise Preston, 20, of Opelika - Charged with simple gambling
  • Norris Ansley Morgan, 55, of Opelika - Charged with simple gambling
  • Jawaskia Nigee Summers, 31 of Opelika - Charged with simple gambling
  • Shaneka Terell Butler, 41 of Opelika - Charged with simple gambling

The case remains under investigation and police say more charges may be pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact OPD’s Vice & Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

