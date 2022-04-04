Business Break
Advertisement

Alaska Airlines moves to gender-neutral uniforms, allowing tattoos for employees

Alaska Airlines announced it will move to gender-neutral uniforms for employees and also offer...
Alaska Airlines announced it will move to gender-neutral uniforms for employees and also offer more leniency on tattoos and hair styles.(Alaska Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Alaska Airlines is going gender-neutral with its uniform policy for employees.

In a statement this week, the airline said the updated guidelines will “provide more freedom and flexibility in individual and gender expression.”

The carrier will also collaborate with a designer to create gender-neutral uniform items for frontline workers, including flight attendants, customer service agents and lounge employees.

The change follows a 2021 employee allegation that Alaska Airlines’ uniform policy discriminated against workers whose gender expression did not fit male and female dress codes.

Previously, the airline required either “male” or “female” uniforms, along with regulations on other dress codes based on assumed gender. At the time, the carrier said flight attendants could order any “uniform kit of their choice, regardless of gender identity.”

The airline is also updating to allow more flexibility in personal expression, including with tattoos and hair style choices.

