City, county leaders hold town hall meeting to address Columbus crime

By WTVM Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson teamed with Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman and Police Chief Freddie Blackmon Sunday night to hold a community town hall.

The focus of the meeting: crime in the Fountain City.

Chief Blackmon explains that when 911 is called, there is always someone on the other end to answer those calls.

Mayor Henderson says while crime is all across the country right now, but their primary focus is to keep the community of Columbus safe.

They both explained that they’ve noticed more young people getting into trouble and want to change this.

Chief Blackmon talked about how the Columbus Police Department is training officers to help prevent a repeat of 2021 when we saw a extremely high number of homicides in our community.

”We’ve seen types of crimes taking place from domestic violence-type crimes. We’ve noticed crimes that involves drug rip-offs,” said Chief Blackmon.

Columbus city leaders want to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings, lock your vehicles, avoid leaving valuables in your car.

