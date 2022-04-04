Columbus police make 3rd arrest in 2020 murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made a third arrest in connection to a 2020 murder case.

23-year-old Ahmad Turner, Jr. was arrested Sunday in Dublin, Georgia, after nearly two years on the run.

On May 12, 2020, police say 16-year-old Lamarion Wright was fatally shot at Wilson Homes Apartments on 8th Avenue.

Two unidentified juvenile suspects were previously arrested in the slaying of Wright.

Authorities issued the murder warrant for Turner on August 13, 2020. He will have a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Although arrests have been made, Columbus police urge anyone with information on the case to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-4296 or DBaker@columbusga.org. Information can also be giving by calling the agency’s homicide line at 706-225-3161 or the anonymous tip line at 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.